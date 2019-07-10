Kate Middleton and her children´s wildlife summer destination revealed

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have finished school and it's time for them to enjoy some quality time in the countryside, at least, that's what mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William might have thought, as the Duchess of Cambridge was recently spotted with her two elder children in her favorite holiday location, Norfolk, England.

VIEW GALLERY George and Charlotte were spotted at Pensthorpe National Park, a beautiful place to discover wildlife

Whenever they have a chance, the royals visit their country house in the county, Amner Hall, a beautiful Georgian manor very close to the Queen´s summer residence, Sandringham. In fact, Amner Hall was the Queen's gift to the couple for their wedding.

Kate was seen with Prince George and Princess Charlotte visiting Pensthorpe National Park, a stunning 700-acre nature reserve located 11 miles inland from the north Norfolk coast. With beautiful landscapes and wildlife, the park is the perfect spot for the family to enjoy nature, something the Duchess of Cambridge is a proud advocate of. She designed a stunning garden for the Royal Horticulture Society in the hope of inspiring families to go outside and explore together.

“Spending time in nature can play a pivotal role in helping children grow up to become happy, healthy adults. The great outdoors provides an open playground for children to have fun and learn life-long skills — from balance and coordination to empathy and creativity — with their friends, their parents, their carers, or their family members,” the Duchess recently said on social media.

VIEW GALLERY Norfolk, England has become one of Duchess Kate's her favorite destinations

Even though the Duke and the Duchess are yet to officially start their summer vacation, surely this short break has been a fun one for the little royals. They both finished school last week, and particularly Charlotte will need some playtime before joining her brother's school, Thomas Battersea, in September.

VIEW GALLERY The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge still have some official commitments before going on holidays

They will have to wait for a bigger break though, as Prince William as well as Prince Harry, are expected to compete in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on Wednesday. The Duchess might also make an appearance at Wimbledon this week, where she usually attends with her husband to watch the men´s singles final match.