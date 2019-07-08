Baby Archie Harrison has his own gospel lullaby, and this is how it sounds

The Kingdom Choir – who performed a beautiful cover of the classic tune Stand by Me at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry´s fairytale wedding ceremony back in May 2018 – gave the royal couple the sweetest present to celebrate another big milestone in their life together. The musical group wrote a gorgeous lullaby for the couple's firstborn Archie Harrison in honor of his christening, which took place on Saturday in Windsor Castle - the same place where the Duke an Duchess of Sussex tied the knot.

“We’d like to send our heartfelt congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the christening of their sweet baby boy,” the gospel band wrote to introduce the lovely song, “Here’s a lullaby we wrote you for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. May your dreams be high as the open sky.” Royal watchers reacted with absolute delight, “you guys are so sweet,” one posted, while many others appreciated how beautiful the song is.

The youngest royal´s christening was a very intimate ceremony. There was no media access and just 25 guests attended. Prince Harry and Meghan released beautiful pictures after the event that gave fans the chance to see how much baby Archie has grown in the past two months and to check whether he looks more like mom or dad. The royal couple's son wore a beautiful lace christening gown for the occasion; the same worn by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on their special days.

Even though official photos and some details of the event have been released, the one aspect that remains unknown is the identity of Archie´s godparents. It is understood no members of the royal family have been chosen by Meghan and Harry, who have opted to keep their decision private. Attendees included Meghan´s mom Doria Ragland, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and Kate Middleton - as well as the late Princess Diana´s sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

