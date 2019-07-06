Archie Harrison’s beautiful auntie Kate Middleton does it again! HRH the Duchess of Cambridge pulled off another iconic look for the christening of the newest addition to Mountbatten-Windsor clan. From the moment we first met the future Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, we knew that she would be a style queen just like her beloved and late mother-in-law, Lady Diana, Princess of Wales. The two are often aptly compared because they share the same love of fashion and carry themselves with the same level of royal poise. And like Diana, Kate uses many of the same designers who have helped her achieve her one-of-a-kind looks.

Like Lady Di, Kate has become known for her timeless style and her elegance

Always keeping it classic and elegant, the dynamic Duchess was pretty in pink for the family affair, donning a chic number by Stella McCartney. She wore her luscious locks down, taming them with a red headband and finished off her outfit - which may be a rewear from Queen Elizabeth's 2018 Christmas lunch - with matching red heels and teardrop earrings. For the private and very special event, Kate choose her beloved England-based designer to help dress her. The Valentine hues she chose were super fitting for the summer event and matched Archie's grandma Doria Ragland.

Kate, Prince William and the Cambridge princes and princess gushed over their little cousin Archie Harrison on the second biggest day of his life (first only after his birthday, of course). Get the details on his special look here!