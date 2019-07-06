Meghan Markle and Prince Harry christen Archie Harrison in special gown - See photos!

Exactly two months after his birth, Archie Harrison has been christened. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blessed their sweet bundle of joy during a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday, July 6, surrounded by loved ones, including: the baby's Uncle Prince William and Aunt Kate Middleton, little cousins and, of course, his godparents which are being kept a secret. As tradition runs in the British royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s newborn was christened in the royal christening gown – a lace and satin gown which is a replica of the one made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter, the Princess Royal. Lucky for fans, the pair opted to share two stunning photos from the special day, which give us our first real look at the budding Sussex.

For the past 11 years, such has been the case, and Archie’s religious ceremony was no exception. Baby Sussex’s cousins Prince George and Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte were all christened in the same frilly, cream-colored outfit, as were Mike and Zara Tindall’s daughters, Mia and Lena.

The custom-made piece was designed by Queen Elizabeth’s dresser, Angela Kelly, and the team of dress designers at Buckingham Palace. The infants' gown features the same lengthy skirt, elaborate collars and bows as the original.

Prince Louis was christened in the same gown when he was two-months old

The original white satin robe was made in 1841 and was last used by Lady Louise Windsor in 2004 after it became too fragile for continued wear. In order to have it carefully preserved, the Queen had a copy of the iconic 19th-century outfit made. Prince Louis, one years old, is the latest to have worn the special gown as he was christened at St. James’s Palace just one year before on July 8, 2018. The Cambridge family made their grand debut as a party-of-five after welcoming their third child, Louis on April 23. The little royal was also just over two months on the day of his baptism.

Although the Queen and Prince Phillip were not present at Archie’s christening due to a very romantic reason, the two-month-old was encased with love on his special day. His paternal grandfather and step-grandmother, Prince Charles and Camilla, and maternal grandmother, Doria Ragland were beaming by his side.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son," an official statement read. "They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie."