While Queen Elizabeth won’t be joining members of the royal family at Archie Harrison’s christening on Saturday, she will be with another loved one, Prince Philip. Her Majesty will be spending the weekend with her husband at Sandringham according to the Daily Mail. The private weekend follows a busy week for the 93-year-old monarch, who traveled to Scotland for Holyrood Week.

The news outlet reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle changed the date of their son’s baptism to accommodate Prince Charles and the Queen, who both had prior engagements. However, Her Majesty had long planned to spend the weekend with Prince Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, “at Sandringham, where she will visit the Royal Stud, and decided to bow out graciously.”

This isn’t the first time Queen Elizabeth has had to miss the christening of one of her great-grandchildren. In 2018, Her Majesty could not attend Prince Louis’ baptism.

Archie will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in an intimate ceremony held in a private chapel at Windsor Castle, where Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018. Buckingham Palace confirmed this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan on keeping their son’s godparents a secret. However on Friday, July 5, it was reported that keeping the names private is a possible breach of Church of England law.

Although the names are currently being withheld, many royal fans are speculating that Meghan’s college pals Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, could be possible godmothers to Archie since they are in town. The Duchess and her two friends from Northwestern University cheered Serena Williams on at Wimbledon on Thursday. Like the Queen, Serena won't be won't attending Archie's christening due to prior commitments.