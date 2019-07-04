Meghan Markle wears this sweet detail reminding us that Archie's always close to her heart

Meghan Markle is back! If only briefly before baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's christening, set to take place on Saturday, July 6, the Duchess was seen supporting her close friend, tennis pro Serena Williams, on the grounds of Court One at Wimbledon, London. As per usual, the stylish royal did not disappoint with her impeccable fashion.

From her reasonably priced Panama-style hat ($58!) down to her casual Ralph Lauren jeans, Meghan sported a relaxed and fresh look during what could be a stressful time planning for her and Prince Harry's firstborn's royal christening. Alongside her is Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis, her friends from college, who are most likely in town to attend Archie's christening. The trio chatted, laughed and generally seemed to have a pleasant time watching Serena take on Kaja Juvan, whom she beat, winning two sets to one.

Of special notice to Meghan's attire was the delicate gold necklace with a tiny letter A sitting around her neck. Crafted by Jennifer Meyer Jewelry, the personalized necklace - valued at approximately $350 - is the sweet indication that baby Archie is always close to the Duchess' heart.

If there was a day that the royal would make an appearance, it was definitely this day, as it is no secret that her and Serena Williams are wonderful friends. Serena even helped plan and put together Meghan's whirlwind baby shower extravaganza weekend at the Mark Hotel in New York City earlier this year, which was rumored to have cost thereabouts $200,000! The shower was also visited by other celebrities close to Meghan, like Gayle King, Jessica Mulroney and Amal Clooney.

Although the christening will be a private affair, and the godparents' names kept under wraps, her friends and family are expected to start arriving at the UK very soon, including Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles, California.