Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a glimpse of baby Archie's adorable style

To celebrate Canada Day on July 1, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave royal fans another glimpse into baby Archie´s life. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an image of their son's new addition to his wardrobe: an adorable letterman's jacket in blue and white with his initials AW, (for Archie Windsor) embroidered on the arm. AW might could also stand for our reaction if we ever get to see the little boy wearing it – "Awwwwwwww!" that is.

The photo was part of the tribute the royal couple made to Canada with a series of memories relate to the North American country. Canada, of course, has a very special place in the royal couple´s hearts. Harry has visited the country on many occasions and Meghan made Toronto her second home while filming legal drama Suits. And Canadians have given the love right back as the adorable jacket is believed to be a present from royal fans there.

“Canada is a very special place for both the Duke and Duchess,” read the post alongside the sweet image. “The Duke has been fortunate to visit the country several times throughout his life, including as a young child and most recently for the Invictus Games in 2017, where the now Duchess joined him to lend her support. The Duchess lived and worked in Toronto for many years and also spoke at the One Young World Summit held in Ottawa.”

The message concluded by referring to Archie's lovely gift: "Their Royal Highnesses have always been touched by the warmth, friendliness and hospitality of the Canadian people. They hope to be able to visit again as a family, and they send their great thanks to all of the kind Canadians who have sent such special gifts for Archie! We hope you enjoy celebrating Canada Day with your family and friends!"

Meghan moved to Toronto back in 2011 when her TV show Suits was being filmed in the city. She had the chance to build a new life away from LA and to meet new friends who would become her inner circle. Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, who is a fashion adviser to the Prime Minister's wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, is her BFF, and Jessica's children were pages and flower girl at Meghan and Harry's royal wedding.