Meghan Markle’s eternity ring pays tribute to baby Archie – and it was all Prince Harry’s idea

Not only is it a beautiful piece of jewelry, but it’s been designed by someone very special too – it’s been revealed that Prince Harry worked with renowned jeweler Lorraine Schwartz to create the beautiful eternity ring he gave his wife to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. He added the birthstones for Meghan, himself and their son baby Archie on the underside of the unique gift – which was first spotted when Meghan made her post-baby return to the royal spotlight at Trooping the Colour with her husband.

VIEW GALLERY The eternity band, along with the new design of her engagement ring, was first spotted at Trooping the Colour

The delicate band shows a collection of conflict-free diamonds, finished with a green emerald for Archie, a blue sapphire for Harry and a green-olive peridot stone for the Duchess.

Harper´s Bazaar reports Meghan was very touched by the gift and how much thought had gone into it. Not only to the stones Harry chose pay tribute to their family, but also have individual special meanings. Sapphires are said to protect from harm, peridots give power and strength, and emeralds are a symbol of love.

Prince Harry took full advantage of his visit to Lorraine - he also got Meghan´s engagement ring fitted with a new diamond band, replacing the original gold one. The Duchess of Sussex also debuted the new design at Trooping the Colour, where fans were quick to note the difference. The ring features two of Princess Diana’s diamonds, while the central one is from Botswana. Harry spoke about it during the couple´s first interview after announcing their engagement: “The ring is obviously yellow gold because that´s (Meghan´s) favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother´s jewelry collection, to make sure that she´s with us on this crazy journey together,” he said. Meghan adores the ring, in the same interview, she added, “It´s beautiful, and he designed it. It’s incredible.”

VIEW GALLERY The three birthstones of Meghan, Harry and baby Archie have been added to the diamond band

The Duchess of Sussex wore both rings over the weekend when she and her husband made a surprise appearance at the London Stadium to watch the Boston Red Sox play against the New York Yankees. They both chose simple but elegant smart outfits to support Harry´s Invictus charity at the first-ever season MLB game played in London. The Duchess accessorized her Stella McCartney dress just with thin gold bracelet, and of course the two pieces that are so close to her heart

