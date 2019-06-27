Attention, loyal royal fans! As you may know, Meghan Markle is currently on maternity leave because, duh, baby Archie Harrison. Well, like her sister-in-law Kate Middleton did during her maternity leave, the Duchess of Sussex is making intermittent appearances during the next few months after welcoming her first baby with Prince Harry. A few weeks ago, she made her comeback at the annual Trooping the Colour, and now the royal mom is slated to appear at this year's Wimbledon tournament.

Meghan Markle's next appearance will reportedly be at Wimbledon

According to Entertainment Tonight's ~royal~ source, Meghan is planning on attending the tennis tournament (which runs from July 1-July 14) and cheer on her good friend Serena Williams. The only reason the 37-year-old royal would not attend the event is if "baby [Archie] keeps her home last minute," the source explained.

MORE: Meghan and Harry are going on first royal tour 'as a family' with Archie

Loading the player...

Wimbledon is one of Meghan's favorite events of the year. In 2018, she attended the womens' finals with her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge three months after her wedding to Prince Harry. Both dressed to the nines and looked incredibly chic—Kate wore a polka-dot dress designed by Jenny Packham, while Meghan donned a Wimbledon-approved Ralph Lauren ensemble.

Only weeks after welcoming her first son to the world, Meghan made her post-baby debut to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birthday at Trooping the Colour, where she was joined by the Duke of Sussex and the rest of the British family. "The Duchess of Sussex is still on maternity leave, but this is a family moment with the wider members of the royal family all in attendance," the source explained to the publication.

According to a royal source, the Duchess of Sussex is attending the tennis tournament to support her good friend Serena Williams

Meghan is good friends with Serena, so she will likely be attending her matches throughout the tournament, and if we're lucky, Kate will also join, making for another memorable royal fashion moment.

In other royal news, Buckingham Palace officially announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bring baby Archie along with them to their south Africa royal tour this fall!