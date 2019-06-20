Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is known for his activism and social work as well as being a man of his word who constantly follows royal protocol. His one year old son, Prince Louis, on the other hand, is still in training, so we only get quick glimpses of him stealing the show — most notably on the royal balcony for Trooping The Colour where he was making adorably silly faces and waving at everyone.

Where exactly did Prince Louis get his charming personality from, you may ask? From his dear old Dad, that’s who! Check out these adorable pictures of a young Prince William in honor of this 37th birthday:

Loading the player...

The Duke of Cambridge received a loving gift from wife Kate Middleton and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The gift was a homemade scrapbook put together by none other than the Duchess of Cambridge herself and was created gradually, making sure no event was left out. We have yet to see pictures of the cute photo album, but according to The Sun, the album is titled “Den They Were Three” in recognition of Prince Louis’ birth. This birthday also marks Prince William’s first birthday as an uncle. His brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle gave birth to Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019.