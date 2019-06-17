If you're a true loyal royal fan, then you know that the British royal family have a very important date coming up! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to hold their baby boy Archie Harrison's christening in the next few weeks surrounded by family and friends. However, there is a royal family member who will not be attending —Archie's great grandmother Queen Elizabeth. According to The Sunday Times, the Queen will miss the royal occasion due to prior engagements.

Queen Elizabeth will not be attending Archie Harrison's christening in July Photo: Chris Allerton/Sussex Royal

This isn't the first time Queen Elizabeth has missed a christening due to prior royal engagements—she previously attended Prince George and Princess Charlotte's christenings, but had to miss Prince Louis' in July 2018. She reportedly discussed her schedule with Prince William and Kate Middleton before making a final decision about missing the royal event.

For Archie's baptism, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still expecting other family members to attend the special occasion, including Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is also expected to make the trip from California to see her grandson. She will also likely stay with the royal parents in Frogmore Cottage for the duration of the event.

Although details are scarce, the baptism will most likely take place during the first week of July in St George's Chapel in Windsor, a place that the Duke and Duchess hold close to their hearts. St. George's Chapel is where the royal couple wed in May 2018 and where Prince Harry was christened in 1984.

Another (squeal!) exciting development that will surely take place during Archie's baptism is the reveal of who will be the baby boy's godparents. Actor and good friend to the royal couple George Clooney already hilariously denied the rumors, but there's still a star-studded list to consider, like Meghan's bffs Jessica Mulroney and Serena Williams.

Stay tuned!