Attention, Meghan Markle fans! The Hollywood actress turned royal Duchess is turning over another leaf and adding magazine editor to her arsenal of skills. That's right, Prince Harry's wife and mother to the adorable Archie Harrison, will be editing the September issue of British Vogue. In case you're not well-versed in the world of glossy magazines, this is an extremely big deal for the Duchess of Sussex. Here's why:

The September issue of British Vogue is not only the biggest issue of the year, it also establishes fashion trends for fall and winter seasons. According to ~sources~, besides editing the September issue, Meghan will also be contributing and writing her own "opinion piece." It's still unknown what exactly the topic will be, but perhaps it will touch upon her life as a new mother to baby Archie and living with her family in Frogmore Cottage.

Us Weekly also reports that the royal mom will be "bringing a selection of female change-makers on board to write their own personal essays” for the highly-coveted issue. Seeing as she already has a close relationship with female leaders like Amal Clooney, Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams, who was just named one of Forbes' richest Self-Made Women of the year, the Duchess of Sussex will most likely call her close friends to help contribute to the September issue.

This is all very exciting, but the best part of this news is that Meghan will be releasing “new photos that haven’t been taken yet” and feature them in the magazine. The photo shoot is reportedly taking place next week in Frogmore Cottage, and chances that her husband Prince Harry and their baby boy Archie will join, are extremely high.

The Duchess of Sussex will also feature new photos of her inside her home in Frogmore Cottage

It's no surprise the royal mom was chosen to edit the magazine—wherever the Duchess of Sussex goes, her style is always praised for being incredibly chic, elegant and affordable.

Until September, ya'll when we will hopefully get new adorable pictures of baby Archie!