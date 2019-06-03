In the last few months, there have been rumors swirling around Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra's friendship. After the actress missed out on the Duchess of Sussex's star-studded baby shower earlier this year in February, reports broke that the two friends were feuding, but now Meghan's bff is setting the record straight. In an interview with the The Sunday Times, Priyanka opened up about her friendship and (spoiler alert) her and Meghan are still good friends. "I knew her before and she’s the same chick," she revealed about the Duchess of Sussex.

In an interview with the The Sunday Times, Priyanka Chopra shared intimate details about her friendship with Meghan Markle Photo: @priyankachoprs

Priyanka shared that she and Meghan first connected in Hollywood when they were both filming TV shows in Cananda and bonded over how they "see the world as girls.” According to the actress, the new royal mom is the epitome of what a modern woman should strive to be. “Meghan is such a progressive, modern girl. She’s what the world is today—a self-made woman who looks like each one of us," Priyanka told the publication. "I mean, she’s stunning, but she is so completely herself.”

Nick Jonas' wife also praised Meghan for using her royal status to bring about change and highlight important issues. "Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She’s always been the girl wanting to move the needle.”

She continued: "The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she’s the same chick," she said, adding that she thinks the press has treated her unfairly. "I’ve seen that and it’s really unfortunate. But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her."

Priyanka previously shared her thoughts on Meghan and Harry's relationship ahead of their royal wedding, which she attended with Meghan's other close friends. “I really do think that their love story, which is a really good love story for the modern generation, has made a cynical world sit up a bit.” she told HOLA! USA.

