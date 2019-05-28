Prince William was every Latino soccer fan on Sunday when his favorite team, the Aston Villa Football Club, scored and made it to the Premier League. Kensington Palace shared a video of the 36-year-old’s hilarious reaction as becomes completely overjoyed by his team’s successful win, and it’s sure to cheer you up as well. As soon as the team scored, William turned to former Villa player John Carew and embraced him enthusiastically. The happy Prince throws his arms up in the air and claps away while flashing a gigantic smile the entire time.

Prince William couldn't contain his excitement over Aston Villa's win

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children captured in sweet video at Chelsea Flower Show

Like all soccer fanatics, the father-of-three and his pro-athlete pal couldn’t help but celebrate. It appears their bromance has been brewing for some time. Last year, the former striker spoke to Soccer AM about meeting the royal. "He was in Norway a few months ago and I got invited to a royal dinner at the castle with other ambassadors of sport," he explained via our sister magazine, HELLO. "I did well in my home country, you know!”

He added: "He's a big football enthusiast. We spoke about football a lot, mainly Villa because he's a huge Aston Villa fan." Meanwhile Prince William took some time off from dad duty, his younger brother, Prince Harry also had to leave his newborn son, Archie Harrison, and wife, Meghan Markle, for another sports event this weekend.

Prince Harry also had an eventful weekend in Rome participating in the Sentebale Polo Club

MORE: Prince Harry reunites with his son Archie after spending two days in Italy

On Friday, May 24, 2019, the 34-year-old was away for two days in Rome, Italy to participate in the Sentebale Polo Club to raise funds for his charity, Sentebale. The organization helps children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. The new father was accompanied by his close friend and Sentebale ambassador, Nacho Figueras, who was captain of his polo team. The Duke of Sussex and his older brother were both reunited with their families after an eventful, sports-filled weekend.