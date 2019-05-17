Mike Tindall found out about Archie Harrison’s birth in a way that’s all-too relatable

Royals. They’re just like us! Okay, maybe not, but they do however have family group chats in WhatsApp like many of us do. In a live interview with Good Morning Britain, we learned how Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike Tindall found out about the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn son, Archie Harrison through WhatsApp. “I understand you found out he [Archie] had been born because you have a young royals WhatsApp group,” says the morning show co-host. “What do you all chat about on that?” she asked.

Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike were guests at Harry and Meghan's wedding

The former rugby star couldn’t help laughing and replied: “It’s just what we do to try and set up get-togethers,” he explained. “If you are going to go, ‘Are you going to take the kids?’ Quite a lot of people have family WhatsApp groups. I don’t think it’s a new revelation.” We second that!

Furthermore, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law also revealed he has yet to meet Baby Sussex. When asked he answered: “Not yet, we still haven’t managed to get together yet. It is funny, everyone seems to think we have all been round, but it is just not that way is it? The 40-year-old continued, “I am hoping we will get to see him soon, but it doesn’t quite work that way. At least he is happy and healthy, and they are happy. All you can be for them is overjoyed.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first-born at the Portland Hospital in London

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their baby boy on Monday, May 6, 2019 at AM GMT at the Portland Hospital in London. While Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was present during Baby Sussex’s birth, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip met the newest little royal shortly after. As for Prince William and Kate Middleton, the couple met the little guy almost a week after as did Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.