It was the moment royal fans the world over had been waiting for - the first glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's darling baby boy! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented their newborn son to the world in a much-anticipated photocall and interview. The new parents introduced their baby boy to press at Windsor Castle. The little bundle of joy looked adorable wrapped up in a white blanket in daddy's arms as new mom Meghan, 37, stood beside them.

VIEW GALLERY

RELATED: The official announcement, the proud papa and more - best photos from the day Baby Sussex was born

The former actress showed no signs of sleepless nights, looking lovely in a white, buttoned dress talented British designer Grace Wales Bonner, who has a British mother and Jamaican father. Standing by Meghan's side, Harry, wearing a grey suit, looked every inch the proud father. This was the first time we've seen them as a family of three, though Harry did give a brief interview on Monday morning after his son made an entrance.

VIEW GALLERY

RELATED: Celebrity friends including Oprah and Priyanka Chopra send love and best wishes to Harry and Meghan

Meghan was asked what parenthood was like. "It's magic, it's pretty amazing," she answered as her husband held their two-day-old child. "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm." Harry responded jokingly: "Don't know where he gets that from!"

Loading the player...

The couple had been vocal in their wish to keep the details surrounding the birth private. It's still not known whether Meghan gave birth at home as she had reportedly planned; tthe latest suggests she was taken to a hospital in London to deliver the baby boy, whom Harry revealed was slightly overdue. He finally made his entrance on Monday, (May 6) in the morning, 5.26am UK time and he weighed in at 7lbs 3oz.