As you may have heard, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child on Monday, May 6 to the delight of THE ENTIRE WORLD. But here's some even more good news—the royal couple are reportedly already talking about having more children. So could baby Sussex expect a sibling in the coming year?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly talking about having more children

The answer is that we're not quite sure. According to People's ~sources~, the royal couple have previously talked about having more children, so it's very likely they'll want add more members to their Sussex family. "They definitely want to [have another]," the source said, adding that the Duchess of Sussex has always wanted more than one child. "Meghan has talked about having one more."

The source also spoke about the Duke of Sussex's excitement after welcoming his first baby boy. “Harry has wanted this family life for a while, and he’s going to love it,” the source shared. “He’s always enthusiastic with children, and now he will have his own little world that he has dreamed of for a long time.”

After announcing the birth of baby Sussex, Prince Harry excitedly told reporters the news. "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy," he said to the reporter. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled."

Besides talking babies, the source also shared that the Sussex family is happy to be living in Frogmore Cottage. “There’s so much space for them to be able to take walks with the baby and their dogs and not feel like they are being preyed upon — that was the big thing,” the source revealed. “Meghan’s so happy there compared to Kensington Palace. It’s like night and day.”

The rest of the world can catch a glimpse of what life is like at the quaint Frogmore Cottage when Prince Harry and Meghan introduce baby Sussex to the public for the first time.

Stay tuned!