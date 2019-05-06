It happened—Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first baby boy together on Monday, May 6, and as speculated, the couple broke royal protocol and most likely welcomed the baby in their new home in Frogmore Cottage located in the town of Windsor. Baby Sussex (they still haven't revealed his name) was born at the crack of dawn, weighing 7lbs. 3oz. In the past, royal moms (Kate Middleton and the late Princess Diana) have traditionally given birth at St. Mary's hospital and posed for the public outside the famous Lindo wing. If she did, in fact, decide on a home birth, Meghan and Harry would have welcomed their first child in Windsor, a place that is special to the new parents.

VIEW GALLERY Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child together on Monday, May 6

In case you didn't know, Prince Harry reportedly took Meghan out on a romantic picnic on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage the summer before their fairytale wedding. In May 2018, they wed in St. George's Chapel in Windsor castle and held the wedding reception in Frogmore House, which was a nice full circle moment for them since they took their gorgeous engagement photos in that location the year before they tied the knot. Now, the couple have chosen to welcome their first baby in that same location.

MORE: Prince Harry's first words as a new dad are so sweet - see what he said about the birth

Even before meeting Meghan, Windsor has held a special place in Prince Harry's heart. When he was just a baby, he was baptized at St. George's Chapel. Later in life, he attended Eton College (located near Windsor) as a teenager. While he served with the Army regiment the Blues and Royals, the Duke of Sussex was also based in Windsor.

VIEW GALLERY There's speculation that the Duchess of Sussex gave birth in the couple's home Frogmore Cottage in the town of Windsor

On Monday, May 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have added to that tradition by welcoming their first child together. "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the statement released on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account read. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

MORE: When the world can expect to formally meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son

The new father also shared his feelings with the public shortly after welcoming his new son. "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy," he said. "Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we're both absolutely thrilled."

He continued: "We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

The royal parents will reportedly introduce their baby boy to the world in the next few days and seeing as Windsor is such an important place for the two, they will likely hold the baptism for baby Sussex there as well.