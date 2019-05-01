Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unfollow royal family, including William and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s record-breaking Instagram account has been on everyone’s radar since it launched last month. Royal watchers are keeping an especially close eye on the page, as they believe it is where the Duke and Duchess will announce the arrival of their first child. On Tuesday, April 30, fans and followers of the account noticed that the Duke and Duchess unfollowed Prince William and Kate Middleton. Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37 had a good reason. In keeping up with the promise of their account, the royal pair unfollowed 16 personal accounts belonging to other members of the royal family, including those of the Queen, Princess Eugenie and Clarence House.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle explained why they unfollowed royal accounts on Instagram Photo: Getty Images

In return the pair followed 16 accounts that promote health and wellness – in honor of Mental Health Awareness Week. The Duke and Duchess follow The Kind Campaign, Born This Way Foundation, Black Mental Health Matters, Talkspace and Heads Together and other programs that advocate for educating and changing the stigma around mental health and wellness. In celebration of the United States Mental Health Month (May) and Mental Health Awareness Week (May 13-19) the Sussex Royal account posted a series of pictures highlighting various mental health organizations they now follow and their encouraging work.

“To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection - to not just hear each other, but to listen,” it read. “There are countless organizations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts.”

The Duke and Duchess plan on highlighting various organizations via their social media channel Photo: Getty Images

The pair also used the moment to highlight the reason they will change who they are following. “Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click “following” to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work.”