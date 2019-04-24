Serena Williams talks planning Meghan Markle's 'perfect' royal baby shower

Serena Williams was responsible for pulling off one of this year's most headline-making royal events – BFF Meghan Markle's royal baby shower. And now the tennis star, who was joined by Amal Clooney, Gayle King and more stars at the New York City party at The Mark in February, has revealed her thoughts on putting together the major event.



'Planning something like that takes a lot of effort,' Serena, seen here with Meghan, told Business of Fashion

Speaking with Business of Fashion a few days after the shower in the just-published interview, Serena said: “Planning something like that takes a lot of effort. I’m a perfectionist, so I’m like, 'Let’s make it perfect.'" And confirming what we had expected was a massive effort to create the get-together, she added: "It’s been a lot the last few days."

The tennis champ gave further insight into her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex whe she confirmed that Meghan has even influenced the way she handles her clothing line, S by Serena, which has appeared in the royal's wardrobe.

Meghan has shown she's a fan of the S by Serena clothing line, sporting one of her blazers during a royal engagement

“Listen, if we’re giving our stuff to Meghan, it has to be the highest quality that we can get," revealed Serena. "So, that’s what I tell our team internally: ‘We have to make sure it’s super high quality that, you know, is fit for a royal princess!’”

And Meghan's fans definitely think the same! When Meghan wore a S by Serena 'Boss' blazer last fall, the plaid piece sold out almost immediately.