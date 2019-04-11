Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are preparing to welcome baby Sussex to the family any week (or day) now. But don't get too excited—according to the Palace, the royal couple will be breaking royal protocol and will forgo the usual tradition of posing for a photo opp outside the hospital where Meghan will give birth. While we anxiously await to see how exactly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will introduce their baby, we're looking back at the moment Prince Harry was introduced to the world. If you can't quite remember, it was incredibly adorable! See for yourself:

On September 15, 1984, Princess Diana and Prince Charles welcomed Prince Harry to the world

Princess Diana and Prince Charles stepped outside St. Mary's Hospital Lindo wing on September 15, 1984 holding a baby Prince Harry. She wore a red and white-collared dress by Jan Van Velden with matching red shoes. Also in attendance was a 2-year-old Prince William, who looked dapper in his own red and white getup.

It was a moment that had the whole world buzzing. In the video below, you can see how the whole thing went down, and you will also get a glimpse of young Prince William's fashion choices.

Thirty-five years later, Prince Harry is now preparing to welcome his own baby, but he and Meghan will reportedly keep the "arrival of the baby private," and will then introduce baby Sussex to the world once they've had time to celebrate privately. This marks a break from the customary royal baby introduction to the world that Kate Middleton has done for her three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—and that Prince Harry's mom Princess Diana did for her two children.

The royal couple announced the news that they would break with tradition on Thursday morning. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby," the Palace statement read. "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

Thirty-five years later, Prince Harry is now preparing to welcome his own baby with Meghan Markle

Until Baby Sussex arrives, we'll be rewatching this video on a loop. Cheerio!