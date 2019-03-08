In case you haven't noticed, it's International Women's Day and Meghan Markle is absolutely dominating. Queen Elizabeth just named her Vice President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (a very prestigious honor) and she gave a powerful panel discussion on women's empowerment issues. Baby Sussex can learn from both accomplishments, but there's another lesson waiting for the royal baby once he or she arrives—and that's the lesson Meghan learned, and shared with the world, at just 11 years old.

Meghan Markle's fight for women's empowerment started when she was just a little girl who fought to change a commercial's sexist language

As a little girl, Meghan made some actual change after seeing an Ivory soap commercial that claimed "women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans." That particular line just did not sit right with her, as did the depiction that only women handle the household cleaning. She wrote to the company, requesting the sexist language be changed from "women" to "people." Not only did she write to the company di rectly, she also wrote to civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred and former first lady Hillary Clinton.

"I don’t think it is right for kids to grow up thinking that mom does everything. If you see something that you don’t like or offended by on television or any other place, write letters and send them to the right people and you can really make a difference, not just for yourself but for lots of other people,” a young Meghan then said.

During today's panel at King's College London, the Duchess of Sussex discussed the feminist views she innately had at a young age. “At age 11, I had seen a commercial at the time that I thought to be very sexist,” she said. “Truth be told, at 11 I don’t think I even knew what sexism meant. I just knew that something struck me internally that was telling me it was wrong, and I knew that it was wrong. And using that as my moral compass and moving through from the age of 11, at that age I was able to change this commercial."

She continued: “It really set up the trajectory for me to say, if there was a wrong, if there is a lack of justice, and there is an inequality, then someone needs to do something. And why not me?”

Meghan and Prince Harry's child will inevitably take after the expecting royal and grow up with these important values instilled in him or her.

