Attention loyal royal fans! Meghan Markle just dropped major news today during her powerful panel discussion at King's College London. While discussing women's issues with other leading ladies (it's #InternationalWomensDay, after all), the Duchess of Sussex revealed very important info regarding baby Sussex—she shared the nickname that she and Prince Harry have for their baby. Spoiler alert: It's adorable.

During her panel discussion at King's College London, Meghan Markle revealed the nickname she and Prince Harry have for their baby

On Friday morning, while Meghan was discussing women's issues with several influential women, including Annie Lennox (founder of The Circle) and Adwoa Aboah (founder of Gurls Talk), one person asked the question we're all wondering: "How is that bump treating you?"

“It’s funny, I’ve actually been joking the last few weeks," the Duchess of Sussex responded. "I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism, and one of the things they said during pregnancy was ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.’ I loved that, so boy or girl, whatever it is, we hope that that’s the case with our little bump,” she said.

Did you catch that? Our little bump. So whether baby Sussex is a boy or a girl, the little royal will always be their "little bump."

If you're interested in catching the documentary Meghan spoke about, it's called Feminists: What Were They Thinking? and is currently on Netflix. Directed by Johanna Demetrakas, the film highlights key women in history who shed cultural restrictions, like Judy Chicago who founded the first feminist art program in the United States.

In other royal news, Queen Elizabeth named the Duchess of Sussex the Vice President of The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT). The program exists to "champion, fund and connect young leaders around the world."

Watch the entire interaction in the video above!