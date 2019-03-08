Meghan Markle and Prince Harry managed to escape the spotlight last Saturday night when they visited the London West End for a private performance of Tina, The Tina Turner Musical. The couple met the star of the Tina Turner Musical, Adrienne Warren, during the Tina performance at the Royal Variety event last year.

On March 3rd, Adrienne took to Twitter and shared her excitement by posting a picture of the couple captioned, “They said they’d come and they did! Thank you to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It was an honour to have the opportunity to perform for you again!"