International Women's Day is off to a powerful start—especially over at the UK where Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, future mother of Baby Sussex, participated in a panel discussion in King's College London to talk all things WOMEN with other leading ladies. For the special occasion, Meghan wore a stylish Reiss-designed mini dress that was retro, royal and most importantly, powerful.

But this isn't the first time Meghan wears a statement-making outfit—turns out the Duchess of Sussex is really into the t-shirt/blazer combo! And lucky for us, this boss lady outfit is not only chic, it's also extremely affordable!

Meghan Markle's go-to t-shirt that she swears by comes from British brand Lavender Hill Clothing and only costs $44

During her surprise appearance at WE Day earlier this week, the expecting royal opted for a casual (but professional!) look. She paired her navy blazer, black pants and Manolo Blahnik pumps with a simple black tee that again, anyone can get.

The cute t-shirt is designed and sold from British brand Lavender Hill Clothing, and comes in different colors besides black and white (think pink, blue, and striped). And the best part? This Meghan-approved tee only costs $44 and is made out of quality material. According to the brand, it's "simple, luxurious, attractive and affordable pieces which you will want to wear everyday."

And Meghan is a mega fan of repeating the tees. Before she wore the black style at the WE Day event, she had worn a white-colored t-shirt during her two-day Ireland tour in 2018, which she paired with a super sleek black tailored Givenchy suit. See the powerful outfit below:

During her two-day tour in Ireland, the Duchess of Sussex paired a white-colored tee with a black Givenchy suit

In conclusion, Meghan is a total boss lady and we're now checking out our shopping carts!