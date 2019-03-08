Meghan Markle made a major statement in the name of girl power on International Women's Day Friday morning, joining a panel discussion hosted by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust at King’s College London. The Duchess of Sussex was one of the "female thought-leaders and activists" chosen to participate in a panel to discuss issues affecting women today, alongside of Eurythmics singer and charity founder Annie Lennox OBE, supermodel and humanitarian Adwoa Aboah, and Former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard.

Friday's panel, chaired Senior Editor of The Economist Anne McElvoy, was gathered to discuss their ideas on women's empowerment in front of an audience of young students and leaders, from access to education to the glass ceiling around the world.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which the Queen is Patron and Meghan's husband Prince Harry is President, is an organization that nurtures and connects young leaders around the world, helping them serve their local communities.

Meghan has been increasing her involvement in charity activities since marrying Prince Harry last May, and in fact on Friday morning was revealed as the Commonwealth Trust's new Vice President. The Duchess will be working at her husband's side to help the non-profit organization achieve its goals.

Meanwhile, of course, she's also launching a whole new role – that of new mommy! The royal and Prince Harry are expecting their first baby in April. Royal baby excitement is well under way, with Serena Williams and Amal Clooney helping the future mamá celebrate Baby Sussex at a star-studded baby shower in New York City last month. The long weekend of dinners and parties with her good friends, including Jessica Mulroney and Abigail Spencer, helped kick off the countdown to this year's most highly-anticipated new arrival.