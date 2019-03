Prince Harry was a planned speaker during London’s recent WE Day, a conference for Britain's youth that inspires them to make positive changes in their lives and communities.

But while Harry’s appearance and speech was expected, the Duke of Sussex still managed to surprise - and please - the crowd when he invited his wife, Meghan Markle, on stage.

The Duke and Duchess assured the 12,000 people in attendance that the pair supports them, encouraging them to "get to work."