After celebrating the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales yesterday with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace (ahem double date), Kate Middleton and Prince William headed north on Wednesday morning to visit Blackpool, a seaside resort on the north west coast on England. During their trip, the royal couple took part in four important engagements and—this is the best part—braved the rain and looked totally adorable holding umbrellas. Oh, to be a Brit.

Kate was rain-ready with her green midi Michael Kors dress paired with a Sportmax coat, Ralph Lauren boots and a Manu Atelier bag. Prince William also looked handsome in a casual (but professional) navy jacket and pants getup.

The first part of their visit included a roundtable briefing that took place at the famous Blackpool Tower to "visit innovative projects focused on investment and regeneration." They also learned how the resort is leading the way in dealing with social and mental health problems faced by the community.

They then headed out on the promenade's Comedy Carpet (a street decorated with jokes, songs and catchphrases) to greet the public before they came across a mirror that was previously unveiled by Prince William's late mom Princess Diana. The Duke reportedly replied “Fantastic, amazing” at seeing the piece.

Afterwards, they visited Kirby Road to "see the realities of the town’s housing problems and the significant work under way to resolve these." They stopped by Christina Jackson's home, a local whose home was purchased and upgraded by My Blackpool Home, an organization that improves the homes in the inner areas of Blackpool.

Next up in the royal itinerary? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take part in the commonwealth day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11 with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.