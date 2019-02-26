William, Kate, Meghan and Harry have a double date planned! All the details

The royal Fab Four are heading out for a special double date night! Kensington Palace announced that Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and mommy-to-be Meghan Markle, will attend a special celebration to make the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ service to Wales. The event, which will be held on March 5, at Buckingham Palace, is going to be a family affair, with the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall in attendance. The celebration will celebrate the Prince of Wales, who is father to Harry and William, and his charities, organizations and businesses.

The royal Fab Four will have a special double date night in honor of Prince Charles Photo: Getty Images

The royals will take in a musical performance by students from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, which the 70-year-old royal is a patron. Royal watchers saw the Fab Four all together for the last time during Christmas Day service with the Queen. Prior, the group were spotted with William and Kate’s three children in a family portrait in honor of Charles’ milestone birthday in Novemeber. Since the beginning of the year, the Fab Four have been busy with different engagements.

GALLERY: THE BEST PICS FROM HARRY AND MEGHAN'S FINAL DAY IN MOROCCO

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, have begun prepping for the arrival of their first child in April. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also made their return home, after a three-day royal tour of Morocco. William, 36, and Kate, 37, had some time off last week. During their winter holiday, the royal couple and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, three and Prince Louis, stayed at their Anmer Hall country estate. William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance next month will most likely not be the only time they are together this year.

Meghan, Harry, William and Kate will attend the event at Buckingham Palace with the Queen Photo: Getty Images

MORE: The royal Fab Four share their top moments of 2018

The group are patrons of the Heads Together charity, and announced in 2018 that they have plans to work together to bring awareness to mental health. “Catherine, Harry and I are delighted to be here this morning and we’re particularly happy to be at our first Royal Foundation event with Meghan," William said during the forum in 2018. "When we first started, it started as a very small idea and started with Harry and I scratching our heads thinking how can we do something for the future."