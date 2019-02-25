What Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids did while Harry and Meghan went to Africa

Prince William and Kate Middleton spent some quality time with their three children last week. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their arrival back to their home at Kensington Palace on Sunday, February 23, after enjoying a winter break with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Kate, 37 and William, 36, did not reveal the location of their mini vacation. However, it is suspected that the family spent some time away at their private residence in Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

It was reported that during their time away, Kate, George, five and three-year-old Charlotte got in some swimming time at a luxury spa. According to royal reporter Rebecca English, the Duchess and her two older children were spotted having a swim inside of the unnamed facility by their estate. The royal was hands on with her children, has they did races around the pool and even went into the steam room and sauna.

Absent from the pool time, was Louis, who will turn one in April. William and Kate’s trip to their private home is a step away from their usual winter ski vacation. Anmer, which is located by the Queen’s Sandringham estate, provides privacy for the royal family, as it became a no-fly zone in 2013. While there, the family-of-five often do outdoor activities. Kate, who has a love of the arts, also takes the time to do various crafts with her children. William and Kate made sure that there were no royal engagements on their calendar for the week, allowing them to spend quality time with their children.

The Cambridge family’s trip came while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a three-day tour in Africa. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Morocco for a series of engagements centered around youth education and mental health. The royal Fab Four are set to step out together to attend an engagement hosted by the Queen on March 5.