After a casually-clad day in the small town of Asni, the Duchess of Sussex slipped into a more glamorous look. Accompanied by her husband Prince Harry, Meghan looked breathtaking in a cream Dior dress as they attended a reception hosted by the British Ambassador of Morocco at the British Residence in Rabat. The royal couple expired Sunday evening meeting influential Moroccan women and speaking to the nation's young entrepreneurs and disabled athletes. Her stunning ensemble was the most elegant royal tour look we’ve seen yet and definitely gave the Oscars red carpet looks across the world something to aspire to!

Scroll to watch their dazzling arrival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lit up Morocco with their stunning style

The 37-year-old beauty, who is seven months pregnant with her first child, couldn’t have picked a better outfit for the warm African evening. The kaftan-inspired gown was gorgeously draped over her baby bump, clearly made of breathable and comfortable fabrics. It featured a stunning cape, as well as glittering trimming details. She gave it the midas touch with golden heels and a matching clutch. The mom-to-be swept her hair into a lovely updo and opted for her signature minimal makeup look, save for a sweep of highlighter on her cheeks.

The Duchess expertly accessorized her look with a matching clutch and her freshly done henna tattoo

Glowing Meghan was joined at the hip by her suited-up husband as they entered the Ambassador’s residence. Upon arrival at the Rabat, Morocco location, they received a traditional rosewater greeting from attendants. Many families in Morocco make their own rosewater with seeped roses and offer it to guests as a way to freshen up.

Receiving a traditional rosewater greeting at The Ambassador’s residence in Morocco. 🇲🇦🇬🇧#RoyalVisitMorocco. pic.twitter.com/5z9m7q1juF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 24, 2019

Meghan and Harry began their first full day in Morocco - technically their second day there - at a boarding house in Asni Town, on the Atlas Mountains. Moroccan NGO ‘Education For All’ builds boarding houses for girls aged 12 to 18, ensuring that girls from rural communities in the High Atlas Mountains region can access secondary education. Click here to see photos from their engagement-packed day!