The fashion world has its eyes on Morocco this weekend. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expire their three-day royal tour of the North African country, no one can help but focus on what trendsetter Meghan will wear next. Holding a knack for sporting stunning maternity wear, the 37-year-old has not disappointed thus far. In fact, as the lovebirds leapt into their buzzing first full day in the country on Sunday, February 24, we were particularly impressed by the mom-to-be’s seamless style transitions. You’ll definitely want to note her trick for taking a comfy travel look to a more elegant ensemble!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went causal chic for day two in Morocco

At the start of the day, Meghan and Harry smartly opted for more resilient looks for the jam-packed walk about of the little town of Asni. Set on the foothills of the High Atlas mountains, it’s a bumpy trek and their fashion choices no doubt aided in keeping them comfortable. The Duchess donned a long alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet navy blazer over a black shirt and matching black skinny jeans for the outing.

Bundling up under a scarf, Meghan also wore her favorite Birdies Blackbird slippers - which she previously wore publicly in Toronto back in 2017. The stylish design features faux shearling insoles, making it the perfect choice for walking around Morocco all day long.

Harry and Meghan glammed up their looks for an awards ceremony

While the outfit was perfectly acceptable for their boarding house and school visits with children around town, it seems the former Suits star wanted something more formal for an official investiture in the middle of the day. With barely any time to change built into the tight schedule, the modish royal made her change easy: she simply swapped shirts!

For the event, Meghan traded her simple black and breathable shirt for a breezy white shirt dress. She kept her blazer on top, which boasted rolled and striped cuffs, creating a lovely appearance for the ceremony. Harry also changed, upping his gray sweater to a suit and tie. During the event, Harry and Meghan awarded Michael McHugo, the founder of Education For All, with the "Most Excellent Order of the British Empire." The pair had just earlier seen Michael’s work, which improves gender equality in education.

