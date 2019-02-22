Meghan Markle’s baby shower floral designs have been revealed. The Duchess of Sussex and her A-list squad celebrated baby Sussex with a chic baby shower in New York City, earlier this week. In true Duchess fashion, a portion of the event was used to give back. Floral designer Lewis Miller took to his Instagram on Thursday, February 21, to share a picture of some of the bouquets the Duchess and her squad arranged.

Meghan Markle donated the floral arrangements crafted at her baby shower to Repeat Roses in NYC Photo: Getty Images

“Oh what fun it was to teach an “amazing” flower class yesterday for Meghan Markle (So sweet! So engaged! A class act!) and her closest pals at the Mark Hotel,” Lewis wrote in part, next to a collage of the arrangements, the stork baby shower cookie and the mommy-to-be.

Lewis, who is based out of New York tooK the time to thank the other people responsible for the shower and the “chicest baby shower games” and Repeat Roses for making sure the arrangements made it to people in need. “And @repeatroses for delivering the finished arrangements to ACS Hope Lodge and Unique People Servives. It’s all fun and games but ultimately giving back in the most satisfying.”

The floral arrangements made by Prince Harry’s wife and her friends – including Serena Williams and Amal Clooney – were donated through the Ronald McDonald House of New York. The organization recycles flowers from events which are used to cheer up patients in hospitals. Gayle King, who was one of the guests to attend the shower, shared touching reaction to Meghan’s act of kindness.

“We all each made an individual vase,” she said during CBS This Morning. “Then Meghan, at her request, got in touch with an organization that I’ve never hear of, called Repeat Roses, and they were all donated to different charities.” The television host noted that she wasn’t surprised about the gesture. "It just speaks to who she is. She’s kind. She’s very generous. And a really really sweet person.”