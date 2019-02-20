Hola and welcome to Meghan Markle's hourly dose of baby shower news! The Duchess of Sussex is currently inside The Mark Hotel, the mega luxurious hotel in the Upper East Side in New York City, celebrating her baby shower with a star-studded guest list. As expected, the affair was crazy expensive—reportedly costing a whopping $200,000, according to Vanity Fair. Meghan's girlfriends covered the cost of the lavish getaway. Scroll for the full deets!

Meghan Markle's baby shower reportedly cost $200,000

According to Vanity Fair, the total cost for the expecting royal's party was $200,000. That price includes the $75,000-a-night stay at the penthouse suite inside the hotel that offers stunning views of Central Park. And Meghan's good friend, Serena Williams, completely paid for her stay. That's right, friends like that do exist!

Meghan's close friend Serena Williams paid for the $75,000-a-night stay at the penthouse suite inside The Marc hotel

The suite—dubbed the "largest hotel penthouse suite" in the US—spans two floors and includes three king bedrooms, two queen bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also features two powder rooms, four fireplaces, a library lounge and an intimate dining room that sits twelve. “As an American, she was very excited to have a baby shower thrown for her," a source told the magazine. "I think she’d have felt she was missing out if she didn’t have one.”

Another luxe detail in Meghan's NYC trip is the fact that she flew on a $100,000 private jet flight. Again, one of her girlfriends put that on her tab. Her crew, who are apparently the world's best gift givers, include Serena Williams, Misha Nonoo, Jessica Mulroney, Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra. “It’s been such a fun time for her, she is with her oldest friends in the city she loves and really enjoying herself,” the source told VF.

