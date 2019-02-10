For us, the most winning moment of the BAFTAs happens long before any awards are given out. Every year we wait on the edge of our seats for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s red carpet walk. There’s no better icing on the figurative cake that is awards season than the royal power couple waltzing into a celebrity affair. The pair did not disappoint at the 72nd incarnation of what’s called the British Oscars, standing out amongst a sea of A-listers as they arrived at Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, February 10.

VIP! Kate Middleton and Prince William headlined the 2019 BAFTAs carpet

Prince William and Kate Middleton literally shut the carpet down for their modish appearance. While the carpet began to light up with stars around 4PM U.K. time, the Cambridge’s grand entrance wasn’t until 7PM. Met with cheers from fans and photographers lining the venue, they turned heads as soon as they stepped out of their car.

The 37-year-old Duchess, who has only been to the event twice before, looked like a Greek Goddess in her ensemble. Third time was clearly the charm, as she wowed with an elegant gossamer gown. Featuring floral embellishments and an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder shaping, it was the most modern look we’ve seen her don in quite some time. In fact, social media was ablaze with speculation as to whether the mom-of-three broke royal protocol with it.

Second to none, Kate complemented her tasteful gown with effervescent accessories. She donned a chunky diamond cuff, sparkling shoes, a matching clutch and, of course, her iconic wedding ring. Speaking of iconic, we couldn’t help but recognize the royal’s stunning diamond-drop earrings. That’s because they were Princess Diana’s!

Kate completed her beaming BAFTAs ensemble with a pair of Princess Diana's earrings

The diamond-encrusted and pearl earrings were previously worn on several occasions by the late Princess of Wales, including at a banquet for the new Emperor of Japan Akihito in November 1990. The awards show marked the first time Kate has been seen wearing the jewels, but she has inherited and borrowed several pieces from her late mother-in-law’s impressive collection since becoming engaged to William in 2010.

William was also preened to perfection, looking dapper in his tuxedo. Serving as the President of BAFTA, he no doubt reveled in having his lovely wife by his side for the big night. Of course, the star attendees, which included: Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Yalitza Aparicio and more, were undoubtedly delighted by the royal’s presence.