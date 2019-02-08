Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their “little bump” are taking a special trip. Kensington Palace announced on Friday, February 8, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are traveling to Africa. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Morocco from Saturday 23rd of February to Monday 25th of February 2019. This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government.” Harry, 33, and Meghan, 37, will spend their visit in the city of Rabat. No further details have been released about the trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to Morocco at the end of February Photo: Getty Images

The trip to North Africa could see the Duke and Duchess, who is set to give birth in April or May, championing causes that are close to them. Meghan has been open about her passion for education and empowerment for girls and women. Harry has been on the forefront of supporting mental health and veterans causes. In November, Harry made a visit to African sans his wife. The royal made a two-day trip to the country of Zambia.

The former Suits actress missed the trip, due to risks of the Zika virus. In her absence, Harry attended an event close to her heart. The royal met with Angeline Murimirwa, executive director of the women’s empowerment organization CAMFED. The trip to Africa will be the furthest the royal couple has traveled since October. Harry and Meghan marked their first royal tour as a married couple with their 16-day trip to Australia, Fuji, New Zealand and Tonga.

The royal couple are expecting their first child in the Spring Photo: Getty Images

The pair kicked off the special tour with their pregnancy announcement. Ahead of their visit, the pair are busy with a host of local engagements. On Thursday, February 7, the Duke and Duchess were arm-in-arm as they attended the Endeavour Fund Awards. The annual event celebrates the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have used sports to aid in their recovery.