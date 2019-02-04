Meghan Markle is getting some help on her road to motherhood. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly hired a doula to support her before, during and after her pregnancy. Also known as, “birth companions” or “post-birth supporters,” doulas provide emotional guidance during and labor and after the baby is born. Although they are not medical professionals, they are trained to make sure that the parents and the baby have a positive birth experience. Meghan is set to welcome her first child with Prince Harry in the Spring – and her doula may have been revealed.

Meghan Markle has reportedly hired a doula Photo: Getty Images

Members of the UK doula community believe that the Duchess is receiving help from Lauren Mischon. The doula fueled the rumors when she joked on the message boards, after members of the online community asked her if it was true. Lauren, who left a winking emoji wrote: “I’m busy in Spring. I could not possibly say.” When approached by the UK news site The Sun, Lauren refused to confirm or deny the rumors. It has been reported that part of Lauren’s job has been giving the Duke tips one supporting Meghan during labor and prepping for the arrival of their baby.

A doula is the perfect fit for the Duchess, who has been open about her holistic approach to life and her passion for yoga and mindfulness. The news of a doula comes after it was speculated that Meghan and Harry may follow in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton when it comes to welcoming their first child. It has been reported that staff at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s hospital in London have been told not to take a holiday in April.

Another option for the couple would be to welcome their baby at a hospital closer to their new home Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor. Harry and Meghan seem ready to take on their new roles as parents. Last week, the Duke gave an inspiring speech about his road to fatherhood and how he plans to make a positive change for his future child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will welcome their first child in the Spring Photo: Getty Images

“As someone who is about to become a father,” he said during a speech at the Commonwealth Youth round table. “I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generations."