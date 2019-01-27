The Duke of Edinburgh apologized to one of the women involved in a recent car crash with him. Emma Fairweather, who has been pretty public about the incident, revealed that she received an apology letter from Prince Philip himself. According to her, the royal said he was “very contrite” following the January 17 collision and also explained why he was unable to stay at the site of the accident. Emma opened up about the contents of his apology letter, saying that she was left “chuffed”- an informal British word for pleased.

Prince Philip apologized to a woman involved in his car accident near Sandringham

The Sunday Mirror published parts of the note, which read: "I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at the Babingley cross-roads... The sun was shining low over the main road. In normal conditions I would have no difficulty in seeing traffic coming from the Dersingham direction, but I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences. I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I was greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured."

“As a crowd was beginning to gather, I was advised to return to Sandringham House by a local police officer,” the 97-year-old continued to write to Emma. “I have since learned that you suffered a broken arm. I am deeply sorry about this injury. I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience.” He then signed off, simply as “Philip”.

Prince Philip was uninjured in the car crash

Emma took this little detail to heart, saying: "I thought it was really nice that he signed off as 'Philip' and not the formal title. I was pleasantly surprised because of the personalized nature." This highlight joins an already-received voicemail from one of Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waitings, who wished Emma a speedy recovery on behalf of the royal. "Her Majesty is very eager to know how you are," the message said, "and hopes that everything is going as well as can be expected."