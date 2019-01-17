Prince Philip is uninjured after being involved in a car accident near the Sandringham Estate on Thursday, January 17. The accident occurred as the 97-year-old drove his car out of the driveway. According to Buckingham Palace, there was another car involved in the accident. The two passengers in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Photos show the Duke’s car flipped on its passenger’s side – off to the side of the road.

Prince Philip was uninjured after a car accident near Sandringham Photo: Wenn

“Norfolk Police say the other car involved in the #Philip crash was a Kia,” royal correspondent Rebecca English tweeted. “The female driver suffered cuts while the female passenger sustained an arm injury, both required hospital treatment but have been discharged.” She continued: “Both drivers gave negative breath tests.” The palace also reported that the Queen’s husband is back at home and has seen doctors as a precaution.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told BBC that they assisted the Prince out of the vehicle. While he wasn’t hurt, he appeared to be “shocked and shaken.” Philip and the Queen have been staying at their Sandringham residence about 112 miles away from London, since the Christmas holiday. The Prince is no stranger to hitting the road. Over the summer, the Duke was spotted driving his car around the Balmoral estate in Scotland. The Prince also enjoys taking carriage rides around Windsor Great Park.

The 97-year-old royal's car was involved in a crash with another vehicle Photo: Wenn

In November, he was spotted taking the reins of four black horses, as two palace aides road alongside him. Philip, who retired from his royal duties in the summer of 2017, was last seen arriving at the Queen’s Christmas lunch. However, the elder royal was noticeably absent from the Christmas Day church service. Prince Harry and Prince William’s grandfather has remained out of the spotlight, since retirement. The royal proudly attended his granddaughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October. In April, the Duke attended Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, after successfully undergoing hip surgery.