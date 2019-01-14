Following the end of 2018, it’s back to a busy agenda of royal engagements for Queen Rania. On Monday the Jordanian monarch stepped out to visit the Children’s Museum in Jordan, where she took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of a child taking a selfie with her. “Visiting the newest exhibits at the Children’s Museum Jordan today before attending its Board of Trustees meeting to discuss the museum’s programs this year #Jordan #LoveJO," the Queen wrote in a caption to the post.

Queen Rania visited the Children's Museum in Jordan on Monday

A glimpse through her IG stories shows the Queen shaking hands, hugging and greeting children and posing for photos. The highly styish royal wears a brown checkered top with statement buttons down the sleeves and along the front which she paired with a long navy skirt. She appears beautifully radiant with glowy makeup and perfectly groomed hair.

Last month, the Jordanian monarch stopped by the women of Wadi Al Naqa village in Al Balqa

Just last month the 48-year-old royal took on two of her final duties of 2018 when she visited the Teacher Academy and the Wadi Al Naqua village in Al Balqa. The mom-of-four turned to social media to share her admiration for the ladies of Wadi Al Naqua. “Impressed by the women of Wadi Al Naqa village in Al Balqa for successfully launching projects to support your families," she wrote. "Well done!”

One of the Queen's final duties of 2018 was visiting the Teacher Academy

Another royal who returned to her imperial duties just last week was Meghan Markle, who made her first patronage visit on Thursday. The mom-to-be made an official visit to the headquarters of Smart Works in London, and she looked nothing short of fantastic.

Along with helping out in the organization, which aims to help long-term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills and tools needed to succeed at job interviews, Prince Harry’s wife will be lending her support to The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities and animal rescue charity Mayhew.