Can you guess who Mario Lopez's kids dressed up as for Halloween?

It’s the cast of Saved by the Bell! Except it’s not Slater, Zach or Kelly, but rather Mario Lopez’s children dressed as the iconic characters played by Mario, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and Tiffani Amber Thiessen. The 46-year-old television host took to his social media to share a carousel of photos and boomerangs featuring his three kids, Gia, nine dressed as Kelly, Dominic, six as Zach and three-month-old baby, Santino Rafael dressed as his papa’s charming character, Slater. He captioned the post with “Saved By the Bell the reboot!”

Mario’s daughter appears in the pic wearing a Bayside cheerleader costume, meanwhile, his older son channels Zach in vintage-wash jeans, a striped top, black cardigan, and white sneakers. As for his baby boy, the little guy is all smiles in a black onesie and curly hair wig akin to Slater and his famous muscle shirts.

The rest of the snaps show his two older kids staying true to character with Gia holding up pom-poms and Dominic pretending to talk on an old-school vintage cell phone. Ahead of his latest post, Mario was joined by his kids, who were all dressed up in identical costumes as Karate Kid for the set of Access Hollywood.

The kiddos joined their dad for a spooky edition of the show in which he too was dressed as Daniel (Ralph Macchio) from the 1984 flick. “We do not train to be merciful here. Mercy is for the weak!” he wrote. There’s no question the Saved by the Bell alum is the ultimate dad, who loves to bond over father-son or father-daughter things with his kids.

As for whether there will ever be an actual reboot of SBTB, in an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, the TV personality said, “Well you never say never, I’ve got a lot on my plate, but I’m not opposed to it.” One can only hope!