Monica Ramirez: Meet the Latina activist that needs to be on your radar

Monica Ramirez might not sound like a familiar name, but her advocacy and powerful initiatives are unmissable. The Latina activist, advocate and attorney is credited for the spark of the Times Up Movement and is the creator behind the Querida Familia Latinaletter, among many other initiatives. For decades, Monica has been fighting for the rights of farmworker women and other migrant women workers who are often violently sexualized and taken from their rights.

Her actions strive towards justice and equality, and have won her recognition from Harvard Kennedy School, Forbes Mexico and more. Watch the video below to get to know Monica and learn why she needs to be on your radar.