Gina Rodriguez's redecorates her living room on a budget and we're obsessed!

In need of some home decor inspiration? Please let Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez teach you the ways. The 35-year-old star recently revamped her living room and gave it a boho chic makeover. Plush pillows? Check. Accent chair? Double check. The vital cactus decorative pice? Of course! With the help of coupon company RetailMeNot and Bed Bath and Beyond's online interior design company Decorist, Gina transformed her home into a cozy space that's picture-perfect and ideal for anyone who wants a double tap on their social media feed.

Gina Rodriguez revamped her living room into a boho chic space

Upon entering the living room, you'll be greeted with warm, neutral tones and the occasional pop of color. The off-white couch sitting in the middle of the space is brightened with pillows, each with different textures and tones. Blue and beige hues pair perfectly with the patterned rug underneath the couch. However, one of the highlights of the room is the funky coffee table, which features wooden legs and an egg-shaped table sitting on top.

“The design is fun and energetic to match Gina's personality," Decorist designer Sarah Ramirez of Found + Collected told HOLA! USA. "The goal was to create a space that's both comfortable and easy to live in while still feeling polished. Natural finishes mixed with cozy textures and touches of mixed metals create a collected look that's personal and unique.”

Accent decorations are also needed to complete any room, and Gina's is packing with pieces that anyone would obsess over. Big, bold coffee table books, a cozy throw blanket, and a metal hanging lamp complete the space. Other highlights include a corner accent chair, a framed picture of cactus plants and of course, tons of real plants.

The actress teamed up with RetailMeNot and Bed Bath and Beyond's online interior design company Decorist to achieve the perfect look

The best part of Gina's living room is that it's totally affordable! RetailMeNot offers tons of coupons on home decor pieces and Bed Bath and Beyond is a sale haven for anyone who's buying in bulk.