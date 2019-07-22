Pau Gasol and wife Cat McDonnell celebrate their honeymoon in Italy - see the pictures!

Pau Gasol and his wife Cat McDonnell are currently living in marital bliss up in Porto Venero, a small village town in the North West coast of Italy. The Spanish basketball player and Cat tied the knot on July 7 in San Francisco followed by another wedding ceremony in Pau's hometown in Barcelona, Spain. Now, the two are enjoying their honeymoon with lots of selfies and scenic views.

Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol and his wife Cat McDonnell jetted to Porto Venero to celebrate their honeymoon

The 39-year-old basketball player took to his social media to document their trip in the coast of Italy. He posted a gallery of photos showing them both enjoying boat rides across the clear blue waters. Along with the sweet photo, he captioned several emojis, including a honeypot for their ~honeymoon~.

Prior to sharing vacation pictures, Pau posted photos of their nuptials. The couple had two ceremonies— one in San Francisco and another in Barcelona. Along with their gorgeous wedding photos, he shared a sweet message to his new wife. "Our dream continues! Yesterday, we celebrated our recent wedding in my home country and I happy to tell you that I am the luckiest guy in the world," he wrote. "The most magical moment I’ve experienced in my entire life. It makes me so happy to share a glimpse of our wedding with all of you! We are so thankful to our families and friends who made this celebration so special."

The sweet couple previously tied the knot on July 7 in San Francisco followed by a ceremony in Pau hometown in Barcelona, Spain

Pau and Cat made their relationship official in 2016, and two years later, the basketball player popped the question. In October 2018, he expressed how lucky and excited he was to spend the rest of his life with Cat. "Words cannot express how happy and excited we are," he previously wrote. "She said YES!! I’m so lucky to be engaged to such a wonderful woman and look forward to a lifetime together!"