Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's $28k honeymoon suite

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are living the good life after tying the knot (for the second time!) in a star-studded ceremony held in France. After saying their I dos, the cute couple jetted to the Maldives for their honeymoon, and judging from the pictures, this vacation is extra luxe and worth a pretty penny. According to the DailyMail, the newlyweds are staying in a resort worth $28K per night (yes, $28k) which features private beaches, giant slides and tons of scenic views.

VIEW GALLERY Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are spending their honeymoon at Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, a luxe private resort worth $28k a night

The couple chose Soneva Fushi to spend their blissful honeymoon and couldn't stop talking about their love for each other and the resort. "I found happiness," Joe wrote on his social media, adding the hashtag "Discover Soneva" alongside a gallery of photos from the trip. One picture features his wife lounging in a pink swimsuit while putting her wedding ring on display. In another photo, Sophie is standing on the beach and looking out to the ocean.

Sophie also posted pictures of the trip. "Paradise...such a magical place," she wrote alongside her own gallery of photos featuring the Cool singer taking part in several activities in the resort. One sees him riding a bike through lush greener and another photo, he's enjoying a sushi platter with a beautiful ocean view beside him.

The couple also shared a video of Joe using the resort's slide. In the video, shot from above, fans get a better view of the location, which is hidden amongst the lush foliage.

VIEW GALLERY The couple took to their social medias to share pictures of the luxe vacation

According to the resort's website, the $28k room features nine bedrooms and can fit up to twenty people. And there's no need to leave the villa because it also features a gym, spa and a private pool outside the master bedroom. Joe and Sophie have officially found happiness.