Whether it’s a big or small party, so much goes into planning a quinceañera. From choosing a chambelan and picking out the court (and their dresses!), to inviting guests, picking out the food, music – the list goes on! Not to mention, that aside from all those important details is the choosing of the dress, which must be carefully thought out for such a special and memorable day. And for those whose ultimate birthday wish is to get their Latinx community to vote, that can now be a birthday-wish-come-true thanks to #PoderQuince.

Getting guests to vote at a quince might be the latest trend to take over

According to their website, the movement “works to build a culture of voting rooted in the power of quinceañeras and the Latino way of life.” Houston-native, Aleida Ramos recently participated in the movement by urging her party guests, who were mostly Hispanic, to take action and vote at her own party.

MORE: Meet Daniela Soto-Innes, the world's best female chef

Loading the player...

During her birthday celebration, the 15-year-old made room for Jolt Initiative, a Texas-based non-profit organization that increases civic participation of Latinos and ensures their voices be heard. She and her father not only thanked those who were present but also gave a speech on the importance of voting. According to NBC News, the lady of the hour wanted to support her family and friends "with what I can, and that is my vote."

Thanks to #PoderQuince quinceañeras can have a voter registration set up at their birthday party

Her older sister, Bethany Cano, who’s 21, believes this might become a trend. “It’s a good idea that every Latina can have this speech and empower girls to know that when they turn 18 they can have a voice,” she said.

MORE: Every must-see Latinx show to binge-watch this summer

So there you go! Now, next to dancing with the tios and the tias, eating yummy cake and soaking up all the attention, one can still make a difference by urging their guests to register to vote.