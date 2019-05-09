Welcome to the party! Oh - we mean, welcome home! The Keeping up with the Kardashians' littlest Jenner, Kylie to be specific, is amassing a great fortune not just with her beauty and makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, but also through her real estate investments. And just as you would expect, Kylie's newest digs is everything you might have imagined - times twenty! The sprawling mansion features neon color accesories, pop art wall decor and colorful furniture. Your visual receptors will certainly put in that overtime work!

Kylie Jenner, who has been ranked as America’s youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2019, owns several homes with boyfriend Travis Scott in the Calabasas / Hidden Hills area of California. The make-up expert's creative eye and fun personality is evident throughout her home, as the new place is meant to be unique and fun. The reality TV star “wanted to go to a whole other level of fun, and color, and pretty much an expression of [herself]," Kylie said during her Architectural Digest interview.

The make-up mogul has called her “glam room” and closet her favorite parts of the house since that is where most of her time is spent, together with her Kylie Cosmetics office, which of course, is also in the house. The glam room is Barbie-themed, filled with pink decorations and also, unsurprisingly, featuring photos of Mattel’s Barbie. The room also has an aptly-placed neon sign of the word “Plastic." Despite the multiple decorations, Kylie has confessed to Architectural Digest that a glam room’s must haves are: a variety of Kylie lip kits, great lighting, a comfortable chair and a couch for when her glam team arrives.

Other highlights of the massive home inclue a bar and game room, a purse-only closet and of course, Kylie's favorite spot: her bedroom.