Priyanka Chopra's custom Ralph Lauren dress takes center stage once again

Priyanka Chopra is living a fairytale in her timeless wedding dress. Mrs. Jonas posed for the inaugural cover of Vogue Netherland’s Love & Wedding issue. "My fairytale [heart emoji] Thank you @nvogue for making me your first cover girl of the Love & Wedding issue. In the picture, the newly married star is the picture perfect bride in her stunning custom dress by Ralph Lauren. Priyanka’s gown got it’s first moment in the spotlight during her and Nick Jonas’ Western wedding ceremony in her home country of India.

Priyanka's posed on the cover of Vogue Netherlands in her custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress Photo: Jose Villa via HELLO! UK

The beautiful sheer dress featured a hand beaded and hand embroidered floral and scroll motifs, lace-effect tulle appliques and a high-neck collar. The Quantico actress recently revealed that her dress (and the 75-foot train) stirred up a ton of emotions during the ceremony. When asked about her 26-year-old husband’s reaction to seeing her in her wedding dress for the first time, the actress sweetly admitted to Andy Cohen, “He cried. I cried. It just happened so fast.”

MORE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas heat up Miami on the set of the latest Jonas Brother music video

Priyanka’s stunning wedding dress didn’t just leave her husband with tears in her eyes. The Baywatch star admitted that the dress almost caused her to have cold feet during the ceremony. "I had a freak out moment right before I walked out the aisle, like I was about 40 min late because I was just like ’75-foot train. Do I even know what I’m doing?’ Like a full freak out,” she said. “But then that door opened and I saw his face.” Mrs. Jonas recently opened up about how her relationship with the Sucker singer almost didn’t happen when she “judged a book by it’s cover.”

MORE: The sweet reason Nick Jonas wanted to marry Priyanka Chopra in India

During the Women in the World Summit, she explained how the age gap was almost a deal-breaker. “When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much. I call him ‘Old Man Jonas.’ That’s my name for him, ‘OMJ,'”she told the crowd. “He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much. I’m a wild child, I do whatever I want, whenever I want and he always supports me.”