Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky went off the grid and now we want to, too

One of the Hollywood couples that most shows their love for one another, and their family, is Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. The famous pair often chooses to spend their time off set going off on family getaways to the beaches and wilderness of Australia in an effort to explore every corner of the country. We love that the two recently headed off to Rottnest Island for a vacation consisting of family and friends (and selfies with the happiest animal on the planet!) but no connections to the outside world.

On the trip, Elsa and Chris decided not to use cellphones and spend a few days free of calendars, meetings, schedules and computers in an effort to enjoy some quiet time. Although we're very thankful that when they came back from the break, they took to social media to share their vacation videos and pics with their fans.

