Emma Watson will forever hold a special place in our hearts as Hermione Granger, but the once child-star has grown into an actress, model, fashionista, and activist.

Emma has continued to star in films post-Harry Potter, but she has also used her international platform to speak out about women's issues, gender equality and human rights.

On September 2009, Emma announced her collaboration with People Tree, an ethical clothing brand.

In 2011, Emma combined her passion for fashion and humanitarian work and modeled for British artist Mark Demsteader in a campaign. Ten percent of the profits were donated to British non-governmental organization, CAMFED.

In 2019, Emma was selected as part of the Gender Equality Council alongside Nobel Peace Laureates Nadia Murad, Dr. Denis Mukwege, and Ouided Bouchamaoui.